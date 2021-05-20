Democrats And Republicans Square Off Over House Mask Mandate

Pelosi Keeps Mask Mandate for House Floor, Sparks GOP Backlash. On May 13, the CDC updated its mask guidance, saying fully-vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings. . That same evening, a mask mandate was issued by Congressional attending physician Dr. Brian P. Monahan. . It was reiterated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The House mask mandate will remain in place “until all Members and floor staff are fully vaccinated.” . Several GOP House Representatives have not been vaccinated because they have either already had COVID-19 or they have publicly taken a stand against the vaccine. Minority Whip Steve Scalise, (R-LA), spoke out against Pelosi on Fox News. It’s about control. She wants to control the House, Rep. Steve Scalise, (R-LA), Minority Whip, via 'The Washington Post'. Last month, Pelosi spoke about the issue of House lawmakers getting vaccinated. You would hope that science would guide them to protect themselves, their family members and be good colleagues in the workplace to get vaccinated, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, (D-CA), House Speaker, via 'The Washington Post'. And the sooner that happens, the better for everything, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, (D-CA), House Speaker, via 'The Washington Post'