Democrats And Republicans Square Off Over House Mask Mandate

Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 7 hours ago
The debate over masks has returned to the House floor. As an increasing number of Republicans express frustration that they have to continue to wear masks on the floor of the chamber, a GOP-led resolution to change the House's guidance on masks was tabled on Wednesday evening. Their effort comes...

Person
Nancy Pelosi
