Spoilers ahead for Episode 14 of Chicago Fire Season 9, called "What Comes Next." The future is looking bright for the first responders of Chicago Fire's Firehouse 51 as of the end of "What Comes Next." Stella Kidd passed her exam and will become a CFD lieutenant, Severide has marriage on his mind, and Casey is working out what he wants now that he doesn't have to worry that his head injury will sideline him from his job as captain of 51. Plus, Brett got rid of her crazy cat, so it was a great episode for the good guys all around! Still, I found myself wondering on two different occasions – is Chicago Fire setting up Casey replacements?