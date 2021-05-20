Cherry Capital Cycling Club Holds Annual Ride of Silence

Cyclists are becoming more active as the weather warms up.

This gives bike riding organizations the opportunity to remind drivers to keep an eye out for cyclists.

Every year, the Cherry Capital Cycling Club organizes the Ride of Silence.

It’s a bike ride that is in solidarity to those who have lost their lives, or have been injured in bicycle accidents.

Pat Kopf is an avid cyclist. “It’s what I do, I have to bike. I can’t let this stop me but I can try to protect myself,” says Kopf.

She knows sharing the road with cars means she needs to watch her back.

“I ride a lot. I ride 40 miles a day probably three or four days a week and I know I’m putting myself at risk because I don’t have armor around me,” said Kopf.

Each year Pat volunteers for the Ride of Silence—which honors those victims with a five mile ride. But this year, the journey became personal for her.

“I lost my friend Keith five weeks ago. We had a group of four tandems that rode together since 2002 and we rode every Tuesday night together,” says Kopf. “He was in California and he was in a left turn lane and a car hit him head on and he didn’t even know that it was coming.”

She says Keith’s death has changed the way she looks at riding.

“After I processed his death and I was getting ready to get on my bike for the first time I started to think about what I did to keep myself safe,” says Kopf.

The Cherry Capital Cycling Club says the Ride of Silence and it’s push for safety doesn’t only happen in Northern Michigan, but worldwide.

“It’s in six continents and 490 cities. It’s international in scope. It’s not just here, it’s not just Michigan, it’s not just the U.S.,” said Cherry Capital Cycling Club President, Bill Danly.

They say it’s a time to reflect and raise awareness about how to keep everyone safe.

“It’s a little eerie. People are going through town and they’re supposed to be quiet and that’s the special meaning. It’s a respectful ride,” says Danly.

The Cherry Capital Cycling Club says they are already looking for sponsors for next year’s ride.