Jürgen Klopp: 'When you win the semi-final, you go to the final'

And on the seventh visit to Old Trafford under Jurgen Klopp, finally a victory for Liverpool. When they needed it most, the squad at their worst following a debilitating injury crisis while navigating an unthinkable series of disasters in A Season to Forget, they won at Manchester United to steer top-four talk their way.When the Merseysiders were at their most supreme, conquering England, Europe and the world, these opponents at this ground proved kryptonite.That was largely owed to a risk-averse approach from Klopp, even when United were on their knees - as was the case in February 2019.On that occasion,...