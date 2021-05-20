newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Jürgen Klopp: 'When you win the semi-final, you go to the final'

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06BTE6_0a5BVjQm00

Jurgen Klopp praised his Liverpool team after they moved into the Premier League top four for the first time since February with a 3-0 win at Burnley (May 19) which puts the Reds one win from Champions League qualification.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
68K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Reds#Burnley#Time#February
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Burnley F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAmancity.com

When and where is the Champions League Final?

This year’s showpiece is due to take place at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on Saturday 29 May. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 (UK) and is available to view live on BT Sport for viewers in the UK, while you can also follow all of the action with minute-by-minute coverage on our Matchday Centre.
Premier Leaguefootball-espana.net

Zinedine Zidane: “When you lose a semi-final you can’t be happy, that’s normal. It’s a hard moment but tomorrow we’ll train again.”

Real Madrid travelled to London this evening to take on Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final second leg, but were thoroughly outclassed by Thomas Tuchel’s team. Los Blancos lost 2-0 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate, so Zinedine Zidane‘s men will miss out on the chance to face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the final in Istanbul.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane admits Chelsea ‘deserved’ to win Champions League semi-final

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane acknowledged his side’s inferiority after they fell to defeat in the Champions League semi-final against Chelsea.Goals from Timo Werner and Kai Havertz secured a 2-0 second-leg win for the Premier League team, who will now play Manchester City in an all-English final.And there were no complaints from Zidane over the outcome.“They deserved the victory,” he said. “We have tried but they’ve deserved it. We have to be proud to have come this far and to congratulate Chelsea.“If my players have played it’s because they were ready for the 90 minutes. We lacked strength up front,...
Premier League101greatgoals.com

Mason Mount trolls Toni Kroos after Chelsea’s semi-final win

Chelsea were delighted to reach the Champions League final and the celebrations could barely be curbed despite the presence of no fans in the ground. However, Mason mounts made sure that those watching at home had something to laugh about in their jubilant celebrations as he took the opportunity speaking with CBS to troll Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.
SoccerBBC

Hibs proved their mettle, says Jack Ross after semi-final win

Hibernian "proved" Jack Ross' belief in his players by winning a semi-final for the first time on his watch. The 2-0 Scottish Cup semi-final win over Dundee United followed a defeat to Hearts in last season's last four and losing to St Johnstone in this season's League Cup semi-finals. Kevin...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

In full: Jürgen Klopp's Southampton programme notes

Jürgen Klopp insists ‘every kick of every game matters’ as Liverpool look to maintain their push for a top-four finish in the final quintet of fixtures in 2020-21. The Reds welcome Southampton to Anfield this evening for their latest Premier League outing – and the manager has outlined how his team plan to give everything to conclude the campaign in the best possible fashion.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'It’s the same feeling when you date your wife for the first time!' Valerien Ismael cannot contain his excitement as his Barnsley side look to reach the Premier League ahead of Championship play-off semi-final against Swansea

Valerien Ismael has had this feeling before: it’s the combination of tension, anticipation and the wonderful unpredictability of the unknown. ‘It’s the same feeling when you date your wife for the first time,’ says Barnsley’s impressive French manager, 45. ‘It’s exciting, it’s nerve-racking and I’m grateful for the possibility for...
SoccerBBC

Dundee United win 2014 Scottish Cup semi-final at Ibrox

Stuart Armstrong, Gary Mackay-Steven and Nadir Ciftci were on target when Dundee United last reached a Scottish Cup final, beating Rangers 3-1 at 'neutral' Ibrox in 2014. United, who meet Hibs in the last four on Saturday, would lose to St Johnstone on the big day, their eighth defeat in 10 finals.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp finally lands his Old Trafford win at the seventh time of asking

And on the seventh visit to Old Trafford under Jurgen Klopp, finally a victory for Liverpool. When they needed it most, the squad at their worst following a debilitating injury crisis while navigating an unthinkable series of disasters in A Season to Forget, they won at Manchester United to steer top-four talk their way.When the Merseysiders were at their most supreme, conquering England, Europe and the world, these opponents at this ground proved kryptonite.That was largely owed to a risk-averse approach from Klopp, even when United were on their knees - as was the case in February 2019.On that occasion,...
Premier Leagueplanetfootball.com

Can you name Liverpool’s XI from their FA Cup final win v Arsenal, 2001?

Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-1 in the 2001 FA Cup Final on an occasion that marked a real departure from tradition. As Wembley was closed for redevelopment, the final was staged outside of England for the first time at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium. It was also the first featuring two managers born outside the British Isles as Arsene Wenger faced Gerard Houllier.
Soccerchelseafc.com

Everything you need to know about the Women’s Champions League final

The Blues secured back-to-back Barclays FA Women’s Super League titles on Sunday and will be hoping for more silverware when we face Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final in Gothenburg on Sunday. It’s one not to be missed and here we have all the information you need. When is...