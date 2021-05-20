Jürgen Klopp: 'When you win the semi-final, you go to the final'

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane acknowledged his side’s inferiority after they fell to defeat in the Champions League semi-final against Chelsea.Goals from Timo Werner and Kai Havertz secured a 2-0 second-leg win for the Premier League team, who will now play Manchester City in an all-English final.And there were no complaints from Zidane over the outcome.“They deserved the victory,” he said. “We have tried but they’ve deserved it. We have to be proud to have come this far and to congratulate Chelsea.“If my players have played it’s because they were ready for the 90 minutes. We lacked strength up front,...