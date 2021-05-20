OnCall.MD Develops A Virtual Medicine and Telemedicine Software Training Platform for Brenau University

The internet of things (IoT) has been of interest to Forrester clients and analysts for years. In asset-intensive industries like manufacturing, we as analysts have tended to cast the net — and the definition — pretty wide. That was deliberate, but now it’s time for a change. Moving forward, our evaluation of industrial IoT software platforms will be laser-focused on connecting, securing, and managing connected things. Other capabilities such as advanced analytics, rich customer-facing applications, and tight integration with broader business processes remain important (indeed they’re becoming more important, not less), but they’re better evaluated in a different way.