newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘The Masked Singer’s Yeti Reveals the Michael Jackson Song He Almost Performed

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Webster County Citizen
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 5 Episode 12, “Semifinals.”]. And then there were only three. The Masked Singer Season 5 sent home one final contestant in the May 19 episode with the Top 3 advancing to the finals. While Black Swan, Piglet, and Chameleon are moving on, the mystery of the Yeti is solved, and under the mask is singer-songwriter and actor Omarion.

www.webstercountycitizen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Omarion
Person
Robin Thicke
Person
T Pain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masked Singer#Black Swan#New Black#Chameleon#B2k#Pyt#Song#Actor Omarion#Rollerblading Ballad#Stage#Karaoke#Dope#Live Performances#Watch Tv#Dress#Hidden Talents#Tv Insider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesEW.com

All the clues that Chameleon on The Masked Singer is rapper Wiz Khalifa

The charismatic and cool Chameleon has made it into The Masked Singer's Spicy Six this season, so it's time to break down his clues and crack open his celebrity identity. Many fans already think the lanky lizard is rapper Wiz Khalifa just based on his voice and towering stature, but EW has the analysis to back it up.
Musicgoldderby.com

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Yeti is …

The Yeti may only have made two appearances to date on “The Masked Singer” but he is a strong contender to win season 5. He is the only one of the four Wild Cards still standing and he will sing again on the May 5 episode, “The Spicy 6 – The Competition Heats Up!”
MoviesEW.com

The Masked Singer recap: Robopine powers down to reveal Fast & Furious star

Warning: This article contains spoilers about The Masked Singer season 5 episode 10. The Masked Singer was back with a regular episode this Wednesday, after no one went home on last week's singalong special. Tonight was all about the Spicy Six: Yeti, Robopine, Piglet, Black Swan, Russian Dolls, and Chameleon! Yeti and Russian Dolls shined, Robopine was sent home, and the panelists showed off some impressive celebrity knowledge (that or their acting has improved).
Musicfoxbangor.com

SWV Will Use Michael Jackson Sample on ‘Verzuz’ Despite Potential Backlash

The ladies from SWV aren’t backing down from playing their famous Michael Jackson sample in an upcoming “Verzuz” matchup … telling us they wouldn’t be there without him. Tamara “Taj” Johnson and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons joined us on “TMZ Live” Thursday and we asked if SWV is going to play...
CelebritiesStereogum

The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana”

In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. ***. When big-haired glam metal had its big pop-chart moment in the late ’80s, Michael Jackson paid...
CelebritiesPopculture

'The Masked Singer': Did Nick Lachey Just Spoil the Piglet Reveal?

The competition is heating up on The Masked Singer as only six individuals are left in the running — Black Swan, Piglet, Russian Dolls, Yeti, Chameleon, and Robopine. Of course, fans have been trying to figure out the identities of the remaining competitors. But, a certain famous actor may have spoiled Piglet's reveal. On Wednesday, the same day on which The Masked Singer airs, Lachey posted a photo of himself with a pig, leading many to believe that it was his way of confirming the speculation about him being behind the Piglet mask.
Theater & DanceSacramento Bee

R&B singer Tank reveals he’s going deaf: ‘All of this out of nowhere’

R&B singer Tank announced Wednesday in an emotional Instagram post that he's "going completely deaf" in his right ear and losing hearing in his left. "So I'm going through something right now, and I want to use my situation to encourage your situation," he said in the video before sharing the news. The musician and actor, born Durrell Babbs, said he's also suffering from dizziness and "can't walk a straight line."
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

‘The Masked Singer’: Top 5 Cluedle-Doo guesses include Joel McHale, Donnie Wahlberg …

Ever since Cluedle-Doo first popped up on this “game-changing” fifth season of “The Masked Singer,” viewers have been plucking out their feathers trying to figure out who’s hiding inside the costume. Now that we know some clues about the Renaissance rooster, the guessing game has kicked into overdrive. Below, we’ve compiled fans’ Top 5 Cluedle-Doo guesses, including two celebs with a strong connection to Fox’s reality TV show: one is a frequent guest panelist (Joel McHale) and the other is Jenny McCarthy‘s husband (Donnie Wahlberg).
MusicFOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Masked Singer' reveals The Russian Dolls

The first band to compete on "Masked Singer," The Russian Dolls were revealed on last night's show. Along with The Russian Dolls, Wednesday nigtht also featured Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet and Yeti. The judging panel, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, did guess The Russian Dolls were...