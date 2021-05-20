Greenberg Traurig Shortlisted for 25 Euromoney Women in Business Awards 2021
NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has 11 women attorneys named to the shortlist of Euromoney Legal Media Group’s “Women in Business Awards 2021.” The publication also shortlisted Greenberg Traurig in 14 law firm categories. The award ceremonies will take place virtually; the Americas ceremony will be held on June 10, 2021, and the Europe ceremony will be held on June 24, 2021.www.timesunion.com