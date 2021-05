Whether it’s an image of Cannery Row’s original 16 bridges, Japanese divers searching for abalone at Point Lobos, the construction and opening of Monterey Bay Aquarium or Ed Ricketts casually talking to his mother and son, chances are Pat Hathaway was either there photographing it or later collected a print of it. Over the course of his lifetime, Hathaway amassed a collection of 80,000 photographs of life on the Central Coast. They have been reproduced in local history books and exhibits and on postcards.