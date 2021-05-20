Pulling the weight together… EHS weightlifting class, RSM working together on weight room project
Recovery Soldier Ministries works to help men who struggle with addictions to help lift and carry their load on the road to recovery and restoration. Now the ministry and students of Elizabethton High School PE teacher Jordy Harrison are working together to help these men during their recovery to strengthen themselves physically by working with RSM founder Josh Scalf to help design and equip their new fitness space.elizabethton.com