Elizabethton, TN

Pulling the weight together… EHS weightlifting class, RSM working together on weight room project

By Ivan Sanders
elizabethton.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRecovery Soldier Ministries works to help men who struggle with addictions to help lift and carry their load on the road to recovery and restoration. Now the ministry and students of Elizabethton High School PE teacher Jordy Harrison are working together to help these men during their recovery to strengthen themselves physically by working with RSM founder Josh Scalf to help design and equip their new fitness space.

