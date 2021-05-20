Pulling the weight together… EHS weightlifting class, RSM working together on weight room project

ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton held its first First Friday of the season yesterday, as many shops and restaurants offered sales and were open late. In addition to shopping and dining, there were several other activities going on. Watts Dance Studio put on a program to a large and enthusiastic crowd in the back yard of the Elizabethton Fire Department. It was the first of three performances during the evening hosted by the Bonnie Kate Theater. The other two were the East Tennessee Ballet Academy and the another dance show put together by the Appalachian Irish Dance Academy.