ALCAPA is a rare but life-threatening heart disease which leads to life-long and life-threatening arrhythmia. As a congenital disorder, one that develops in the foetus, research has mostly focused on infant ALCAPA cases, at the expense of adult cases. Yet nearly 20% of adult cases lead to a sudden death upon its development, and as non-invasive detection technology has improved, more cases of ALCAPA in adults have been detected. Using histology samples from adults with ALCAPA, Dr Hiroshi Kubota from Kyorin University set out to learn about ALCAPA in adults and meet this crucial research need.