My youngest son is an addict. He suffers from tremors, breathing problems, and high blood pressure – but he cannot quit. My son, now 23, is severely addicted to nicotine. As it turned out, he had been vaping throughout high school and college, and we, his parents, had no idea. It wasn’t until I found the small and colorful pods in his bedroom at the end of his senior year in high school that I researched what they were and learned just how harmful flavored e-cigarettes are, especially for young people’s brains and lungs that develop well into their twenties.