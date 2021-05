One of the especially dangerous health risks of being extremely overweight occurs when an obese person begins to accumulate fat in their liver. This condition--non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)--is the world's most common chronic liver disease and is the primary underlying cause for liver transplants in children and adults. Without such transplants, which are available to only a small percentage of patients, NAFLD over time can be fatal. In fact, (excluding alcohol-related liver damage) more than 30,000 people a year die from NAFLD.