The Princeton City Council will meet tonight in Council chambers beginning at 7 Pm. The meeting is open to the public Items on the agenda for tonight include an ordinance that would authorize the borrowing of $700,000 to purchase a new Fire Truck. The City will also address an ordinance related to Mobile Food Trucks. The ordinance would establish codes for the operation of Mobile Food Trucks in Princeton. The final item on the agenda for new business is an ordinance on whether to vacate a portion of Columbus Street. A portion of Columbus Street has been determined to be no longer vital for vehicular traffic. The ordinance would designate a portion of Columbus Street East of the Right of Way Line on South Main Street and running East for 150 feet on Columbus street for Pedestrian use. You can access the City of Princeton City Council Agenda and informational packet linked here.