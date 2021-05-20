Hiring Bonus: Colorado Will Pay People To Go Back To Work

Colorado is offering to pay unemployed people to go back to work. The new Jumpstart grant program will give $1,600 to eligible workers who get new jobs in May or $1,200 who find jobs in June. To qualify, workers need to have been on unemployment in the last six weeks, verify their identity through a third-party vendor, and stay at a new full-time job for eight weeks to claim their full benefit. The money would come in two payments later in the summer.