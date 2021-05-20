newsbreak-logo
Colorado State

Hiring Bonus: Colorado Will Pay People To Go Back To Work

By Megan Verlee
cpr.org
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado is offering to pay unemployed people to go back to work. The new Jumpstart grant program will give $1,600 to eligible workers who get new jobs in May or $1,200 who find jobs in June. To qualify, workers need to have been on unemployment in the last six weeks, verify their identity through a third-party vendor, and stay at a new full-time job for eight weeks to claim their full benefit. The money would come in two payments later in the summer.

