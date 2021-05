The No. 10 Florida Gators (31-13, 13-8 SEC) have won 11 of their last 13 games this season and eight of the last 10 games in the SEC while taking two of three from No. 2 Vanderbilt and including the first of those wins, the last game of a road series against No. 5 Tennessee. Throughout the last few weeks, head coach Kevin O’Sullivan has jockeyed his pitching staff to try and get fires lit under the right guys. We may have seen that from starter Tommy Mace (5-0) on Saturday.