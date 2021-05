Welcome to the 5th edition of the ongoing 2022 recruiting discussion! With the summer off to a hot start, the coaching staff has fully set its sights on the 2022 class, which has 9 commitments and a composite national team ranking of No. 9 (and currently the top class in the ACC). Most recently, FSU landed its first offensive line commitment from tackle prospect Aliou Bah. The next two months are shaping up to be big ones on the trail.