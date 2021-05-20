newsbreak-logo
Leeds – West Brom: How to watch, stream, team news, start time, odds, prediction

By Andy Edwards
NBC Sports
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving secured a top-half Premier League finish in season no. 1 in the top flight, Leeds and roughly 7,500 of their fans are set for a celebration of epic proportions when West Brom visit Elland Road on Sunday (Watch live at 11 am ET, on Peacock Premium). The occasion will...

Aston Villa – Manchester United: How to watch, stream, team news, start time, odds, prediction

Manchester United will look to go 14 Premier League games without a loss when they face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday (Watch live at 9:05 am ET, on Peacock Premium). Going back even further, the Red Devils have lost just one of their last 27 Premier League fixtures after losing three of their first six to start the 2020-21 season. It’s clear now that the short turnaround from last season’s Europa League final to the new campaign played a major role in Manchester United’s early struggles, effectively removing them from the title race by Nov. 1. In some ways, that fact makes it all the more impressive what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side did in the ensuing five months, climbing into 2nd place where they hold a four-point lead on 3rd-place Leicester City with a game in hand. Only time will tell what the 2021-22 season holds, but we might just look back on the current campaign as the starting point of Manchester United’s return to glory.
Leeds United vs Tottenham live stream: Team news, prediction and odds

Ryan Mason has a task on his hands with what could be his last four matches as Tottenham Hotspur's boss defining their season. Spurs currently sit in sixth in the Premier League and just two points behind West Ham in the Europa League spot and five behind Chelsea who sit in the final Champions League place.
West Ham vs. Everton: Live stream, start time, TV channel, how to watch Premier League 2021 (Sun., May 9)

West Ham will fight for a place in the 2021-22 Champions League as it faces Everton at London Stadium on Sunday. West Ham is hungry for a win with just four matchweeks left in the league. They are 5th place and a game behind Chelsea in the contest for Champions League qualification. They have a 17-7-10 record, and are coming off a 2-1 win over Burnley last week.
Arsenal vs West Brom live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

West Brom travel to London to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.The Gunners were left devastated after a goalless draw at home to Villarreal meant Mikel Arteta’s side crashed out of the Europa League.It leaves Arsenal looking at the likely prospect of no European football next season.Meanwhile, West Brom will be relegated if they lose.Here’s everything you need to know about the match.When is it?The fixture will kick-off at 7pm BST at the Emirates Stadium.How can I watch it?The match is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage starting from 6:30pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the...
Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

Tottenham Hotspur continue to harbor slim hopes of sneaking into the top four by the end of the Premier League season. For the team which currently sits in sixth place, five points off the Champions League spots, to accomplish that task they'll need to take all the points they can from sides like Leeds and hope to get some help from the teams ahead of them. Specifically they'll need the current fourth place team Chelsea to leave the door open for them by dropping points. Leeds on the other hand are fighting for a place in the top half of the table, which would truly be a remarkable achievement for Marcelo Bielsa's team side in their first season back in the Premier League.
Fulham – Burnley: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

A Burnley win at Fulham on Monday could confirm the former’s safety and send the latter to the Championship (start time 3pm ET on online via NBCSports.com). Sean Dyche’s Clarets have refused to remove themselves from the relegation picture and Monday is a terrific chance, what with Leeds and Liverpool next before a Championship Sunday meeting with relegated Sheffield United.