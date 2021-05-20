Leeds – West Brom: How to watch, stream, team news, start time, odds, prediction

Manchester United will look to go 14 Premier League games without a loss when they face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday (Watch live at 9:05 am ET, on Peacock Premium). Going back even further, the Red Devils have lost just one of their last 27 Premier League fixtures after losing three of their first six to start the 2020-21 season. It’s clear now that the short turnaround from last season’s Europa League final to the new campaign played a major role in Manchester United’s early struggles, effectively removing them from the title race by Nov. 1. In some ways, that fact makes it all the more impressive what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side did in the ensuing five months, climbing into 2nd place where they hold a four-point lead on 3rd-place Leicester City with a game in hand. Only time will tell what the 2021-22 season holds, but we might just look back on the current campaign as the starting point of Manchester United’s return to glory.