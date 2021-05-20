newsbreak-logo
Revealed: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

By Nathan Petroelje
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFord just yanked the silk off its new, all-electric 2022 F-150 Lightning pickup, the next salvo in the company’s wave of all-electric vehicles, following the E-Transit van line and controversial Mustang Mach-E. Although that pudgy pony and the rolling cargo-toaster were nice first steps, let’s make one thing clear: This all-electric pickup is arguably the company’s single most important EV release to date. Where American roads are concerned, it may even be the most important EV release in the whole car business.

