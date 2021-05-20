Hustlin' Owls advance to NAIA Softball World Series
Oregon Tech softball's stellar postseason continued, winning their 11th straight game on Wednesday, May 19. The No. 1 seeded Owls (45-8) eliminated No. 2 seed Coastal Georgia (34-13) 7-2 to win the Reinhardt Bracket in the NAIA opening round. The victory for Oregon Tech moved them on to the 40th Annual NAIA Softball World Series, for the second consecutive time, where Tech is likely to play their first game on Thursday, May 27th.