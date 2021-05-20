Hustlin' Owls advance to NAIA Softball World Series

ASHLAND, Ore. --- No. 17 Oregon Tech (41-8) stunned the No. 1 team in the nation, Southern Oregon (46-4), in a 5-0 win in the CCC Tournament on Saturday. No matter how many runs Oregon Tech scored, as long as it was more than zero, the Owls were sure to win. That was in thanks to Tech ace Sarah Abramson. Abramson pitched another complete game after pitching 13 innings over two games on Friday. Abramson held SOU to 6 six hits and no runs. The victory was Abramson's 22nd on the year.