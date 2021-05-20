newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Over GOP objections, House OKs panel to probe Jan. 6 Capitol assault

By Brooke Newman/Cronkite News
azpbs.org
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – The House voted Wednesday to create a bipartisan 9/11-style commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, despite the opposition of 175 Republicans, including all four from Arizona. The 252-175 vote included 35 Republicans who crossed the aisle to join 217 Democrats in support of...

cronkitenews.azpbs.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
David Schweikert
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ruben Gallego
Person
Greg Stanton
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Debbie Lesko
Person
Andy Biggs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Republican Lawmakers#House Lawmakers#Gop Lawmakers#Democrats#D Tucson#American#U S Capitol Police#Capitol Police Officers#Assault#Republican Opponents#Floor Debate#Election#Law Enforcement#Rally#Rep Dan Bishop#Request#Rep Raul Grijalva#Oks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
ProtestsToledo Blade

U.S. Capitol riot could reoccur, Cheney says

WASHINGTON — Rep. Liz Cheney criticized GOP colleagues Sunday for downplaying the Jan. 6 riot and condoning former president Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen, saying they were “complicit” in undermining democracy. In television interviews, Ms. Cheney (R., Wyo.) said there was “no question” an attack like...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The US Sun

Call for Pelosi to be investigated over Capitol riot as Speaker also slammed for keeping mask mandate in House chamber

CONTROVERSIAL Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be investigated in connection with the insurrection at the Capitol and delayed requests for National Guard assistance. Greene's tweet comes as Pelosi has received criticism for maintaining the House rules requiring masks in the House chamber, despite...
Arizona StateWashington Post

As Arizona Republicans erupt over Trump’s lies, a big truth is exposed

In recent days, Republicans have begun offering a comical new line of spin: The very idea that Republicans remain committed to Donald Trump’s lie that his 2020 loss was illegitimate is just your imagination. Republicans do accept that President Biden was legitimately elected, say these Republicans. Good news, Republicans! If...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Graham: 'I accept the results of the election'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Monday that he accepts the results of the 2020 election, and urged Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, to focus on the upcoming midterm where the party wants to win back control of Congress. “I accept the results of the election. ... 2020 is...
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: McCarthy has another Trump problem on his hands

FLY-PARTISAN — Presidents come and go, but flies remain at the White House — like, lots of them — and they’ve become a point of agreement between a Trump official and a Biden official who don’t have much else in common. JARED KUSHNER recently called Biden senior adviser CEDRIC RICHMOND to offer any help he could provide in the new job, but the conversation soon turned to the critters, a source familiar with the chat told us. (The flies have persisted going back at least to the Obama White House; some staffers in Trump’s West Wing used bug zappers.)
ProtestsWashington Examiner

Capitol Police defend press release saying Sicknick died of injuries from riot

The Capitol Police Department is defending its decision to put out a January press release that officer Brian Sicknick succumbed to injuries sustained while clashing with Capitol rioters, saying they believed it at the time, despite a medical examiner’s report last month saying he died of natural causes. Capitol Police...
Texas StateTexas Monthly

Why Eight Texas Republicans Broke From Their Party Over Mask Mandates

Texas lawmakers began this year’s legislative session with some agitation over new rules that required that they wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. In January, Republican representative Kyle Biedermann of Fredericksburg tossed his face covering on the House podium in disgust, denouncing the rules as an unnecessary infringement on what he and other mask opponents regard as their freedom to take whatever health risks they choose (and to impose risks on others). As the session proceeded, some lawmakers would quietly slide down their masks and wear them over their chins during dull moments. Those included Democratic representative Joe Deshotel, who on the third day of the session tested positive for COVID-19. Months later, on May 13, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a face covering, Austin representative Donna Howard ripped off her black surgical mask and waved it in the air gleefully, as if she were at a bra-burning. Representative J. M. Lozano, a Republican and restaurant owner from Kingsville, threw his straight up in the air as if it were a graduation cap.
Congress & Courtsmetrovoicenews.com

Supreme Court unanimously rules against Biden warrantless gun seizures

In a surprise unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Biden administration arguments that police can conduct warrantless searches of homes to seize guns. The ruling in the case, Caniglia v. Strom, court file 20-157, came May 17 as President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats pressed for aggressive new restrictions on Second Amendment gun ownership rights, including controversial “red flag” laws. The controversial laws allow gun seizures from law-abiding gun owners with limited due process.