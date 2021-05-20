Kansas City Preps One Year Anniversary Of George Floyd's Murder
Kansas City progress reports, rhetorical juxtapositions and editorials are being dutifully written right now. TV News Retrospective . . . Images of George Floyd in his final moments moved Kansas City, our nation and our world in ways we are just beginning to comprehend. Looking back on the protests at Mill Creek Park in the days following Floyd's murder, 41 Action News captured frustration, desperation, heartache and hope.www.tonyskansascity.com