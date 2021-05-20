newsbreak-logo
Canton’s Siena Academy enrollment filling quickly; second classroom being considered

 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON — St. Catherine of Siena Academy is set to open this fall, and the school’s governing board is now considering adding a second classroom for its first year. Chartered by the state Department of Education, Siena Academy is being housed in the former St. Mary’s School on Powers Street, now the church center for the adjacent St. Mary’s parish. Siena is operating independently from the parish and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg.

