Canton’s Siena Academy enrollment filling quickly; second classroom being considered

Virtual 3’s and Pre-K did springtime scavenger hunts, science experiments and learned about Recycling/Earth Day in April. In Theo Papazekos virtual classes, students did a collaboration with Westminster College students. The college students were working on a project where they put together a package of goodies and materials for the students to learn about growing food from seeds and then using that food to complete recipes! The students grew lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and herbs. The recipes included healthy snacks to make at home with easy ingredients (celery, raisins, etc.) In the package, there was a book that goes with the theme, reading/comprehension activities, and some healthy snacks to eat with story time.