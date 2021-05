We dare you to name one con when it comes to pulled pork. Go ahead and try, but we’re pretty sure there’s not a single bad thing to say about the summer staple. Pulled pork is meaty, tangy, saucy, sweet-yet-spicy and can be paired with just about any BBQ side imaginable. Sure, it takes a while to make, but the wait is well worth the effort. Now that we’ve convinced you of what you’re cooking next, let us take things a step further: Next time you’re wondering what to serve with pulled pork, lean on this list of 31 delicious ideas.