The Mid-States Poker Tour (MSPT) returned to the historic Deadwood for the 2021 MSPT South Dakota State Poker Championship at Silverado-Franklin Casino. The $1,100 buy-in, $100K GTD Main Event was one to remember as a total of 585 entries (265 from Day 1a; 320 from 1b) were tallied, which not only surpassed the venue’s previous best field of 258 entries in 2019 but also became the largest major festival ($1,100+ buy-in) in Deadwood history.