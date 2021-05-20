newsbreak-logo
Calcasieu Parish, LA

All Calcasieu schools closed rest of week

By Staff reports
Lake Charles American Press
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Calcasieu Parish School Board schools and facilities will be closed for the remainder of the week. “With the weather predictions continuing to change and more rain in the forecast, we must put the safety of our students, faculty, and staff first,” Calcasieu Parish School Board spokesperson Holly Holland said. “With portions of our area still dealing with flooding, we do not feel that opening our schools at this time is a safe decision.

www.americanpress.com
