Team Baker defeated Team Berthiaume 4-1 on May 6 to win the second annual All-League Match in front of a packed house at Top Hat Tavern in Superior. The match pitted eight of the top players from the Superior Trailblazers Pool League in a 4-on-4 match. Sixteen games were played and each player played one game against each member of the opposing team. The event was scored by rounds following the format that the league plays on Thursday night from October to April.