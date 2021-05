While Marjorie Taylor Greene deleted her 2019 video in which she calls out Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others, a Fresno far-right agitator who was with her did not. The congresswomen are in the news this week because Greene berated Ocasio-Cortez in a U.S. Capitol hallway. CNN reported Friday that Greene’s interactions with Ocasio-Cortez predated her time in Congress by showing footage from 2019 when she stood outside Ocasio-Cortez’s locked Washington office calling her “crazy” and a “baby.” Greene since deleted the video, but she was in a group with Ben Bergquam of Fresno County who also filmed the activities.