POTUS

US pushes back as ice caps melt in the Arctic and Russia moves in

By TRACY WILKINSON
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 8 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Of the many Cold War disputes currently straining Biden administration relations with Russia, one is melting. Literally. Melting ice in the Arctic because of intense climate change has allowed Russia to push its military apparatus, complete with bomber aircraft, radar and missile batteries, deeper into the coveted geopolitical hot spot, gradually taking advantage of newly freed-up shipping lanes and gaining access to vast mineral resources. Russia this week declared much of the Arctic to be Russian territory.

Foreign PolicyPosted by
NJ.com

Don’t believe everything you hear about Russia - or China | Opinion

Last summer’s bombshell about Russian payments for the killing of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan turns out to have been a dud. That should stand as a warning against too readily believing stories about nefarious Russian actions. It also should serve as a caution about overreaction that is especially important amid high tensions with both Russia and China.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Under pressure, Biden works for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza violence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and aides worked behind the scenes on Monday pressing for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas amid what one source said was frustration over Israel’s bombing of a Gaza building that housed some news organizations. Biden is facing growing pressure from lawmakers in his...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

U.S. and Russia's Collision Course in the Black Sea

Putin is pulling troops back from the land border, but getting more adventurous on the waters. Ukrainians breathed a collective sigh of relief last month when Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would withdraw the majority of more than 100,000 troops that had been shifted to the Russian-Ukrainian border. So did the U.S., NATO and the rest of Europe.
PoliticsJamestown Foundation

Greenland Likely to Be Cockpit of Arctic Conflict Between Russia and the West

On May 15, Russia will assume the rotating two-year chairmanship of the Arctic Council, a role President Vladimir Putin has already said Moscow will use to advance his country’s interests in the High North (see EDM, February 17, March 2, April 22). Initially, Russian moves are likely to involve both efforts to attract outside investment and other forms of support for Russia’s development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) and to impel the United Nations to ratify Moscow’s expansive territorial water claims in the Arctic Ocean (Rossiyskaya Gazeta, May 5; Boris Morgunov, “The Prospects of Evolution of the Baseline Systems in the Arctic,” Water, April 14, 2021). But at the same time, there are indications Russia is also focusing in an unexpected direction—on Greenland—both defensively, to prevent any change in this island’s status in favor of the United States, and offensively, to seek to use it as a means to expand Russian influence still further.
Politicswcn247.com

Russia pushes for 'Quartet' meeting on Mideast conflict

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is calling for a quick meeting of international mediators to help defuse the spiraling Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says it is necessary to call an urgent meeting of the so-called Quartet of mediators, which includes the United States, the European Union, Russia and the United Nations. Lavrov made the statement after talking Wednesday with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Lavrov says a quick ministerial meeting of the Quartet is “the most acute task now.” He voices hope that Guterres can help convene such a meeting. Guterres says “we are totally committed to revitalizing the Quartet.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Blinken, Lavrov to meet next week

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov agreed to meet next week, marking the first time the two top diplomats will sit down since President Biden ’s inauguration. The State Department said in a readout of a call between Blinken and Lavrov that the two will...
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

China interested in cooperation with Russia in Arctic

Moscow [Russia], May 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Beijing, following Seoul, is showing interest in cooperation in the framework of the project to build the Snowflake International Arctic Station, Nikolai Korchunov, ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, senior official of the Arctic Council from Russia, told Sputnik. "China has already announced that it...
U.S. Politicsprudentpressagency.com

USA and Russia: Blinkin and Lavro plan to meet at the Arctic Summit

RForeign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his American colleague Anthony Blinken plan to meet face-to-face on the sidelines of the Arctic summit next week. The company said that during a telephone conversation, a separate conversation was arranged on May 20, which should address “key issues of mutual relations and the international agenda.” Russian Foreign Ministry On wednesday with. The State Department in Washington confirmed the planned meeting.
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Blinken tells Lavrov that US won’t hesitate to respond to Russian aggression

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden won’t waver in responding to aggression from Moscow in the United States or elsewhere.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
AFP

Russia, US offer opposing visions of multilateral world in UN talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday attacked US and European approaches to multilateralism, including Washington's suggestion of a "Summit for Democracy," saying they risked creating new rifts on the international stage. "But that risks making international relations even more strained and create fault lines in the world, when what we need is a common and united purpose," said Lavrov. 