newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia lawmakers under investigation for handing out snacks to voters

By MARK NIESSE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 8 hours ago

Even before Georgia explicitly made it illegal to hand out pizza and chips to voters waiting in line, two state legislators were accused of breaking the law for doing so. State Reps. Roger Bruce and Matthew Wilson, both Democrats, are under investigation, facing allegations they gave gifts to voters in the form of snacks. The State Election Board recently voted to refer their cases to the attorney general's office, and they're facing potential fines.

www.star-telegram.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookhaven, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Snacks#Early Voting#Volunteers#State Legislators#Republican Lawmakers#Democratic Voters#State Law#Democrats#The State Election Board#Republicans#Weary Voters#Voter Intimidation#Senate Bill#County Election Offices#Voting Lines#Poll Workers#Campaigning#Laws#Precincts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Georgia StateCBS 46

Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s sweeping new overhaul of election laws threatens the fundamental right to vote, freedom of speech and the separation of powers, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday. The lawsuit against the secretary of state and the members of the State Election Board was filed in federal...
Georgia StateJanesville Gazette

Georgia anti-abortion law heads back to court this September

ATLANTA — While the U.S. Supreme Court’s announced on Monday that it would consider a restrictive anti-abortion law out of Mississippi, Georgia activists are readying for their day in a federal appeals court later this year. Debate on Georgia’s law, which would ban most abortions once a doctor could detect...
Georgia Statecrossroadstoday.com

Georgia’s Lt. Governor won’t run again after taking on Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s lieutenant governor, one of the most prominent Republicans to openly contradict false claims about fraud in the November presidential election, confirmed Monday as expected that he won’t seek reelection in 2022. Republican Geoff Duncan was among the most high-profile Republicans to openly oppose Trump’s claims, angering...
Georgia StateWALB 10

Georgia Lt. Gov. Duncan won’t seek re-election in 2022

ATLANTA (WTOC) - Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan will not seek a second term in office. Duncan announced he won’t be running for re-election on Monday, and says he will turn his attention to build an organization called “GOP 2.0.”. “It always feels coldest right before the sun rises. I...
Georgia StatePosted by
TheWeek

Georgia lieutenant governor who clashed with Trump is foregoing re-election to focus on 'GOP 2.0'

The battle for the Republican Party's future is ongoing, and Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) aims to be a part of it, albeit in a different role. Duncan, who clashed with former President Donald Trump over the latter's false claims of widespread voter fraud in Georgia's presidential election, announced Monday that he won't seek re-election next year and will instead focus his energy on building a national organization he is calling "GOP 2.0." "The national events of the last six months have deeply affected my family in ways I would have never imagined when I first asked for their support to run for lieutenant governor in 2017," Duncan said in a statement.
Georgia StatePosted by
Newsweek

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Trump Critic, Won't Seek Re-Election, Will Work on 'GOP 2.0'

Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, a critic of former President Donald Trump, announced on Monday that he won't seek reelection in 2022 and will instead work on a "GOP 2.0." "Today, I am announcing that I will not be seeking reelection for a second term as Lieutenant Governor. It is truly an honor to serve as Lt. Governor and I have no intention of slowing down on my policy over politics platform," Duncan wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "The people of Georgia elected me to serve four years and I will give them nothing less...Our office will continue to go to work each and every day looking for ways to positively affect the lives of all 11 million Georgians."
Georgia Statedailycitizen.news

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.