Game Builder Garage overview trailer

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has released a four-minute Japanese overview trailer for Game Builder Garage, its educational game creation software for Switch due out on June 11. With this new software, kids and parents and everyone in between can have fun learning to create and share their very own video games. By connecting colorful creatures called Nodon, anyone can enjoy learning how to create their own game through fun, guided lessons that cover the basics of visual game programming – and no prior experience is necessary! To get an idea of what Nodon look like and how they work in the game, as well as getting a taste of the types of games you can create, check out the announcement trailer for Game Builder Garage right here.

www.gematsu.com
