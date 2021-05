Data: Chalkbeat Colorado; Denver Public Schools. Chart: John Frank/AxiosMore than 23,500 families in Denver applied for school choice applications in the first two months of this year, Axios Denver's partners at Chalkbeat report. By the numbers: About 2,800 fewer families — particularly those with students in preschool and kindergarten — submitted their forms compared to last year, a 10.6% decline.Why it matters: The trend could have big financial implications for Denver Public Schools if it continues, according to Chalkbeat. Chalkbeat’s database also revealed:DSST Green Valley Ranch High School and East High School are the top two schools where parents want their kids to attend. More students — 89%— got into their first-choice schools, compared to 84% last year. Go deeper: Dive into Chalkbeat’s searchable database