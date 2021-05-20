Secretary Blinken’s Call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi

Israel has thanked the US for blocking a United Nation’s Security Council statement calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and stressing the need to protect children and other civilians.On Monday, the Biden administration rejected - for the third time - the draft of a statement that would have called for a deescalation of violence, and expressed concern over the loss of civilian lives, and those injured in more than a week of violence.While the US has a long history of stopping criticism of Israel in official UN statements, even regularly using its veto power to do so, there...