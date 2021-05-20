newsbreak-logo
POTUS

Secretary Blinken's Call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed efforts to end the violence, which has claimed the lives of Israeli and Palestinian civilians including children. The Secretary noted that the United States would remain engaged with Israel, the Palestinian Authority, and regional stakeholders in the days ahead, and reinforced the message that the U.S. expects to see de-escalation on the path to a ceasefire.

