Fleetworthy Announces Website Relaunch

Fleetworthy Solutions Upgrades, Redesigns, Improves UI, and Relaunches Corporate Website Fleetworthy.com. Fleetworthy Solutions – provider of technology and managed service solutions to the transportation industry for DOT safety and regulatory compliance – announced a much-anticipated relaunch of its corporate website – http://www.fleetworthy.com. It marks another step in the growth and transformation of Fleetworthy as a brand. This launch helps elevate the value of the site in that it tells a better articulated story related to commercial motor carriers and how they should fulfill their needs with regards to driver and vehicle safety and compliance issues.