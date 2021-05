Frederik Andersen recently returned to playing, but not with the Leafs. On his conditioning stint, he got his first start with the Marlies and allowed two goals on 14 shots in a loss to the Manitoba Moose. He allowed goals on two of the first five shots he faced before settling in. While it was a bit of a shaky start for Frederik Andersen, his individual performances should not be judged in these games. These games aren’t to see if he can perform. It’s to get his legs under him and back in game shape.