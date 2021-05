Many of us, after being stuck in our houses for over a year, have a strong desire to get out and explore the world again. We've also realized that many of our jobs can be done remotely, over the Internet or through phone calls. So why not get out and explore the world while staying connected to our work? Become a digital nomad, and you can work from anywhere and experience almost any culture -- as long as you have a steady Wi-Fi connection, that is.