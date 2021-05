Perhaps the Maple Leafs are due a congratulatory call from Game of Thrones character Jon Snow. Not only will Toronto soon share his title as King of the North in the team’s current division, but it will also be achieved in a most domineering manner. With Thursday’s 5-2 win over Montreal, the Leafs guaranteed themselves a winning record and positive points percentage against all six rivals. NHL Stats says that hasn’t been done versus all comers in its division since 1937-38 and only once in franchise history before that.