Nick Hockley said Cricket Australia is delighted that the players are back home safely from Maldives.© Twitter. Cricket Australia’s interim CEO Nick Hockley on Monday said that he is grateful to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for ensuring Australian players reached their homes safely and quickly from the Maldives. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season was suspended on May 4 due to a rising number of Covid-19 cases and the entire Australian contingent had travelled to the Maldives due to a travel ban from India. Thirty-eight members of the Australian contingent stranded in the Maldives made their way to home soil on Monday. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey who had tested positive for Covid-19 in India is also expected to reach Australia on Monday via a separate flight.