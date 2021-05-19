Board Of Regents Votes For Judicial Review Over Campus Gun Law

The Montana Board of Regents, at a public meeting last week, heard from many people alarmed by the seeming acceptance of guns on Montana University System campuses. But just imagine all the people the regents didn’t hear from. All the potential students who will enroll in a safer university outside Montana. All the alumni weighing whether to withdraw financial support from their cherished alma mater. All the educators and staff who will take their talents elsewhere, rather than run the risks of a firearms-filled workplace.