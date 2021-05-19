newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Board Of Regents Votes For Judicial Review Over Campus Gun Law

northernbroadcasting.com
 20 hours ago

The Board of Regents voted unanimously today to seek a judicial review over whether the state legislature or it has the authority to regulate the possession of guns on campuses. The 2021 Montana Legislature passed a bill to allow students and staff who meet safety certifications to carry concealed firearms without a permit on campuses starting June 1st. Montana’s Constitution states the regents have the full power responsibility and authority to supervise coordinate manage and control the Montana university system.

northernbroadcasting.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Montana Legislature#Board Of Education#University Education#Public Comment#The Board Of Regents#Montanans#Campuses#Students#Commissioner#Concealed Firearms#Safety Certifications#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
LawKPVI Newschannel 6

Online-only letter to the editor: Urge regents to resist campus carry bill

By now, most Montanans are aware of the gun bill (House Bill 102) making “guns everywhere,” legal. This bill makes everyone unsafe — students, teachers and the general public. Guns in the hands of every person in every place is dangerous. How many mass shootings, suicides, murders and accidental deaths will be tied back to this law?
CollegesBozeman Daily Chronicle

Opponents of campus carry law urge Montana Board of Regents to challenge it

People throughout the Montana University System expressed opposition to Montana’s recent law allowing firearm carry on campuses, with many urging the Board of Regents to mount a legal challenge to it. Students, faculty members, campus employees, parents of students, health care workers, alumni and community members during a listening session...
Collegesmtpr.org

Draft Montana Campus Concealed Carry Policy Draws Concerns

Public comment on a draft policy to implement a new law that allows students to carry concealed firearms on Montana university campuses was overwhelmingly negative Wednesday. The Montana University System draft policy allows people 18 years and older to carry guns most places on campus, including in student dorms, but not in child care centers, high-hazard labs and anywhere alcohol is served.
CollegesMissoulian

Missoulian editorial: Board of Regents must not allow firearms on university campuses

The Montana Board of Regents, at a public meeting last week, heard from many people alarmed by the seeming acceptance of guns on Montana University System campuses. But just imagine all the people the regents didn’t hear from. All the potential students who will enroll in a safer university outside Montana. All the alumni weighing whether to withdraw financial support from their cherished alma mater. All the educators and staff who will take their talents elsewhere, rather than run the risks of a firearms-filled workplace.
LawMontana Standard

Draft policy lays out how guns would be allowed on campus under new law

Under a draft policy to implement a new law broadly expanding where firearms are allowed, students on Montana’s college campuses who meet safety certifications would be able to carry concealed firearms without a permit. The Montana Board of Regents will host a listening session Wednesday to hear comments on their...
Yankton, SDwnax.com

SD Board of Regents & the Legislature

While a study of the operations and programs of the South Dakota Board of Regents and six universities is underway, legislators are already talking about changes. Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton, Chair of the Appropriations Committee, says they want to assure the future of higher education.. Hunhoff says they are...
Arizona Statearizonadailyindependent.com

Arizona Law Enforcement Applauds Signing Of Review Board Bill

The Arizona Police Association applauded the signing of HB2567 into law by Governor Doug Ducey. The bill, sponsored by Rep. John Kavanagh, sets the requirements for a government committee, board or entity to investigate law enforcement officer’s misconduct. The bill requires at least two-thirds of the membership of specified entities...
Collegesmontanarightnow.com

Montana University System reviews draft policy over guns on campus

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Montana University System released a draft policy for the board of regents consideration on how they look to implement the controversial campus firearm carry law. You can find the full proposed draft policy here and the Montana University System (MUS) has until June 1 to review...
Politicswnax.com

SD Board of Regents Gets “SB55”

The South Dakota legislature approved “SB55” last year, requiring the Board of Regents to study the administrative structure of the six universities and central office and report back by later this year. Regents Executive Secretary Brian Maher gave an update to the Board at their online meeting Tuesday…. Maher says...
LawKTBS

Louisiana House votes to weaken lawsuit protections for police misconduct

(The Center Square) – After a lengthy emotional debate, the Louisiana House voted to make it easier to win lawsuits against law enforcement officers who violate a citizens’ rights and cause injury or death, but not before tacking on what the author described as a “poison pill” amendment. Under the...
Tennessee StateRogersville Review

National gun policy group sues Tennessee over new handgun law

(The Center Square) – The nonprofit Firearms Policy Coalition is suing the state, claiming Tennessee's new law requiring an adult to be 21 years old to carry a handgun without a permit violates the Second Amendment. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three named individuals – Caleb Bassett, Blake...
Politicstownofcalamus.com

Board of Review

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Review for the Town of Calamus will be on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Town Hall, W9820 Cty Tk D, between the hours of 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm. Please be advised of the following requirements to appear before the board...
Cascade County, MTBillings Gazette

Gianforte announces panel to review judicial candidates

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Friday has formed a panel to review applicants for a vacancy in the Cascade County District Court. The 10-member advisory council, made up entirely of local community members, includes four attorneys, including a retired District Court judge. The other six are a mix from businesses, law enforcement and education.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newstalk KGVO

Senator Greg Hertz Responds to Montana Supreme Court Decision

The Montana Supreme Court has denied the Montana Legislature’s effort to disqualify the Supreme Court Justices, stating that ‘were the Court to succumb to the Legislature’s request and evade our responsibilities and 16 obligations as a Court, we are convinced that public confidence in our integrity, honesty, leadership, and ability to function as the highest court of this State would be compromised.’