Board Of Regents Votes For Judicial Review Over Campus Gun Law
The Board of Regents voted unanimously today to seek a judicial review over whether the state legislature or it has the authority to regulate the possession of guns on campuses. The 2021 Montana Legislature passed a bill to allow students and staff who meet safety certifications to carry concealed firearms without a permit on campuses starting June 1st. Montana’s Constitution states the regents have the full power responsibility and authority to supervise coordinate manage and control the Montana university system.northernbroadcasting.com