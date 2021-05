The Flames will mix things up tonight against Edmonton after only scoring one goal against the Canadiens on Monday night. Johnny Gaudreau is back on a line with Elias Lindholm after being placed with Sean Monahan, unsuccessfully, on Monday. As has been common place now for weeks, Jacob Markstrom will suit up again and play in his 11th straight game for the Flames between the pipes. The Flames keeper is 3-4-0 against the Oilers this season with a 3.90 GAA and a Save% of .863.