ClinOne Supports Clinical Research Organizations (CROs) with Enterprise eConsent to Add Immediate Value for Customers, Accelerate Timelines, and Maintain Study Budgets

MIAMI, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Capital, a leading private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses, today announced its further investment in ArisGlobal, by acquiring an additional shareholding from the founding Abbhi family. The transaction follows Nordic Capital's initial investment in ArisGlobal, a leading provider of innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for the life sciences industry in 2019 and subsequent years of significant growth for the Miami-based company. Drawing on its deep understanding of both the healthcare and technology sectors, Nordic Capital will continue to support ArisGlobal's growth, with further investment into research and development, cognitive computing, global delivery and commercial operations.