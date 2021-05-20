newsbreak-logo
OnCall.MD Develops A Virtual Medicine and Telemedicine Software Training Platform for Brenau University

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 5 hours ago

OnCall.MD Develops Software Platform for the Instruction of Telemedicine for Brenau University. OnCall.MD, a leader in the provider telemedicine platform space has successfully developed and delivered a telehealth training platform that accurately simulates virtual consults between providers and patients. It is being deployed as part of the curriculum of Brenau University’s Department of Physician Assistant Studies with the goal of training and equipping a new generation of providers with the skills and know-how to deploy telemedicine as part of their practice.

