How Bitcoin Caused Crypto Prices to Crash

By David Zeiler
Money Morning
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto prices across the board crashed today (Wednesday), with most plunging more than 30% in less than 24 hours. At one point, the Bitcoin (BTC) price fell to just over $30,000, a decline of 53.7% from the all-time high of $64,800 it reached in April. The massive drop came on...

moneymorning.com
StocksCoinDesk

As Newbies Panic in Latest Bitcoin Correction, Old Pros Appear to Buy on the Dip

At press time, bitcoin (BTC) was changing hands at $42,860.11, down 9.65% in the past 24 hours, based on the CoinDesk 20. The steep price drop came after a series of tweets by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in which he initially failed to deny outright that his electric-car company has sold or could soon sell all of its more than $1 billion holdings of BTC. He later clarified that Tesla had not sold any of the holdings.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Slides As Bitcoin Plunges On Elon Musk Tweet; Apple, Tesla Sell Off

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 175 points Monday, as Bitcoin plunged on a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Tesla stock skidded in morning trade, frustrating its attempt to find support at a critical long-term level. Among the Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) declined 1.4% Monday, while Microsoft (MSFT)...
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Elon Musk Suggests Tesla Is Dumping Bitcoin Holdings

Tesla CEO Elon Musk implied in a Twitter exchange Sunday afternoon that the electric vehicle maker sold or may sell the rest of its bitcoin holdings, sending the price of of the cryptocurrency down. Bitcoin dipped more than 5% in the afternoon. Musk has been a big supporter of cryptocurrencies,...
StocksBloomberg

Elon Musk’s Bitcoin Fun Continues

I am sorry to keep talking about it because it is so stupid, but there really is something unprecedented and amazing and almost magical about Elon Musk’s continuing ability and inclination to move the prices of Bitcoin and Dogecoin with his slightest whim. Imagine if you had gone to Warren Buffett 30 years ago — or J.P. Morgan 120 years ago — and told him: Here is a lamp. In the lamp is a genie. When you rub the lamp, the genie will come out and invent two assets. They will trade like stocks in many ways, but unlike stocks they (1) will not be subject to U.S. securities laws, (2) will trade 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and (3) will not represent claims on any businesses or cash flows. One will have a market cap — a total circulating supply — of about a trillion dollars; the other will be smaller but still like $65 billion. They will be liquid enough, with lots of people trading many billions of dollars’ worth per day; you can buy or sell lots of them without too much price impact. And: Any time you want the price of either one to go up or down by 10% or more, you can just whisper “price go up” or “price go down” into the lamp, and it will happen instantly. You are the only person who can do this, and you can do it as often as you want.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Bitcoin tumbles after Musk implied Tesla may sell cryptocurrency

(May 17): Elon Musk continued to whipsaw the price of Bitcoin, briefly sending it to the lowest since February after implying in a Twitter exchange Sunday that Tesla Inc. may sell or has sold its cryptocurrency holdings. Bitcoin slid below $45,000 for the first time in almost three months after...
Stocksinvezz.com

Has Tesla sold its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings?

Elon Musk has hinted that Tesla could sell its Bitcoin holdings in the next quarter. Tesla chief is gradually showing a less interest in Bitcoin, but seems to throw more weight on DOGE adoption. Tesla suspended the acceptance of Bitcoin as payment for its products, leading to a fall in...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Altcoins Take The Reins After Bitcoin Market Dominance Hits Three Year Low

Bitcoin’s market dominance fell to a three-year low of 40.05% after the weekend’s Musk drama saw its price fall back under $45,000. What Happened: Crypto Twitter blamed the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO for the selloff, alleging his tweets hinting at an imminent Bitcoin selloff by Tesla caused a large number of market participants to panic sell their own share of the digital asset.
Stockscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Dumps 16% on Elon Musk’s Massive U-turn

An enflamed Tesla CEO has been battling with the crypto community on twitter causing crypto markets to dump and Bitcoin to shed $7,000 over the weekend. At the time of press, Bitcoin prices had lost 10% on the day and were trading at $43,300. Ironically this is very close to the price BTC hit after Tesla announced its $1.5 billion purchase of the asset in February.
Businesssharecaster.com

‘Bitcoin is melting.’ Here’s what a 30% drop from highs in the crypto may say about stock-market risk sentiment

What does a weekend meltdown in bitcoin prices portend for U.S. stocks?. Bitcoin is supposed to be an asset that isn’t highly correlated with equity markets, or any other traditional asset for that matter, but some analysts have pointed out that the cryptocurrency has traded in closer step with parts of the market amid the recent turbulence in equities as investors attempt to assess the most effective strategies for playing an economy recovering from the worst pandemic in more than a century.
Commodities & Futurefinancemagnates.com

Bitcoin Address Moves 9,055 BTC amid Cryptocurrency Market Crash

Bitcoin whales are making some strong moves again amid price volatility in the cryptocurrency market. Large BTC account transferred 9,055 Bitcoin yesterday after the world’s largest cryptocurrency lost nearly 20% of its value over the weekend. According to the latest data published by crypto analytics platform Whale Alert, the total...
Stocksinvesting.com

Why Bitcoin has Fallen Below $45,000

Investing.com -- Bitcoin lost over 11% over the weekend, dropping from $49,961 on Friday to its current price of $44,248 as of this report. The fall in Bitcoin’s price follows Elon Musk’s cryptic tweet where he may have implied that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) could sell off Bitcoin .
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

Internet Computer Coin (ICP) Skyrockets, Becomes Top 10 Crypto

A new cryptocurrency, Internet Computer (ICP) launched on May 7. Unlike many other cryptocurrencies, ICP gained listings on several prominent crypto exchanges like Binance and Coinbase. This is probably due to its influential backers. The crypto token is backed by a non-profit company called Dfinity. What is Internet Computer Coin’s price prediction for 2021?
StocksInvestorPlace

5 of the Best Stocks to Buy in Case of a Stock Market Crash

With the markets trading near all-time highs, it doesn’t seem like this bull run will be ending any time soon. Even the novel coronavirus pandemic could not slow down Wall Street, which is powering along despite enormous external pressures. However, there is still a chance that a stock market crash could be around the corner. As a result, investors are on the edge of their seats, waiting for the bubble to pop.
MarketsPosted by
Fortune

What is SafeMoon? Your guide to the cosmic-themed cryptocurrency

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. A relatively new cryptocurrency is trying to reach the moon, like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin before it. SafeMoon, which debuted in March, has received increased buzz recently, based on...