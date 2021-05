Police are investigating a vehicle found in Vermilion they believe was involved in the death of a Cleveland man. According to an affidavit filed May 6 in Lorain County Common Pleas Court as part of a search warrant from the Rocky River Police Department, detectives are investigating whether a 2008 Chevrolet Impala located by authorities in Vermilion was involved with transporting the body of 48-year-old Victor Novak.