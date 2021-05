ZEPHYRHILLS – Pasco County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 37-year-old man with outstanding warrants at his Zephyrhills home on the evening of May 6. According to police reports, William Brett Pace had multiple drug-related warrants for his arrest. Reports state that deputies responded to Pace’s home at 6449 Midland Street at approximately 2:50 p.m., May 6, when it was learned that the suspect was inside hiding out.