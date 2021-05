The title for Chicago Fire season 9 episode 14 is “What Comes Next,” and that absolutely feels like a fitting name for this story. When you think about the story for one Matt Casey, at the center of it has to be his feelings towards Brett. We know that they’re present; not only that, but he’s been told now that Brett feels the same way. What’s stopping him now from acting on it? There may be some stumbling blocks with the two of them working together, but that didn’t stop anything at all between Casey and Dawson. The same goes for Stella and Severide! These two could work it out, though we don’t think that it would happen immediately.