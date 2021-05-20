Last Updated on May 19, 2021 by Fisher Funeral Chapel. Ernest Dale Champ, 78, of Twelve Mile, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Miller’s Merry Manor. Born June 20, 1942, in Twelve Mile, he was the son of the late Paul E. and Opal I. (Emery) Champ. Ernie grew up on a farm and was active in 4-H, a tradition that he passed on to his children and grandchildren. Ernie was a 1960 graduate of Metea High School where he served as the manager of the basketball team.