Honor is back on Qualcomm’s client list after HUAWEI divorce
Many things have happened since the US decided to place a ban upon Huawei. This ban stopped almost every commercial relationship Huawei had with most of its suppliers, putting the company in a tight spot. However, Huawei wasn’t the only company affected, as Honor, Huawei’s subsidiary, was also affected by this ban. But things have changed. Honor is no longer linked to Huawei, meaning that it has regained several of its previous contacts, but that’s not all. The company has also managed to close a deal with Qualcomm, which will now supply the company with chips for its new devices.pocketnow.com