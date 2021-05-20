Honor is back on Qualcomm’s client list after HUAWEI divorce

Most people, consumers, and professionals alike are generally completely unaware of what goes on in the background when it comes to technology standards. This is especially true of wireless standards, where most people consider the things that their smartphones can do as magic or magical. To be quite honest, some of the things that happen within the wireless space today are magical, even when you do have the technical depth and understanding. That aside, for our devices to work like they do today and into the future, standards bodies like the 3GPP have been working tirelessly for decades to make these things possible.