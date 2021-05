The French National Assembly passed Bill 609 Wednesday, “relating to the management of the exit from the health crisis.” The bill provides that, beginning on June 9, France’s Prime Minister may “[m]ake the access of people to certain places, establishments or events involving large gatherings of people for leisure activities or trade fairs or exhibitions subject to the presentation of” proof that an individual has recovered from, does not currently have, or is vaccinated against COVID-19. The “health pass” will allow only those individuals who obtain it to attend recreational gatherings such as amusement parks and sporting events.