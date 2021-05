The 2011 Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain were recently identified as two models at risk for requiring an engine rebuild. In a recent post, Consumer Reports lists the top 11 models from the past ten years or so that stand out as “having the most severe problems, as determined by frequency and cost,” with the last two models listed tied for 10th place. The list ranks the models in terms of the problem rate, with the top of the list exhibiting the highest problem rate among vehicles listed, and the bottom of the list with the lowest problem rate among vehicles listed.