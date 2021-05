As part of the 2021 Virtual San Juan County Fair “Lettuce Entertain Ewe,” the fairgrounds staff will be producing a Fair Market Series to be held on Saturdays throughout the summer. The first two will be held on Saturday, May 8 and May 22. We are looking for vendors of all types including food vendors, farmers, crafters and artists, community organizations looking to fundraise, and family and friends cleaning house. These fun community events will be full of new surprises. Applications are available at the fair website at https://www.sjcfair.org/ or via email info@sjcfair.org.